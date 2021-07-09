Advertisement

Woman arrested after victim is stabbed with scissors in Kewanee

Officers say they found the suspect, 28-year-old Kya Kelly, of Kewanee, in an upstairs bedroom....
Officers say they found the suspect, 28-year-old Kya Kelly, of Kewanee, in an upstairs bedroom. Kelly was taken into custody on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery. Police say Kelly also had a valid Henry County warrant for failing to appear as a sex offender.(kewanee police dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman has been arrested following a stabbing in Kewanee.

Police say on June 30 shortly after 11 p.m., they were called to the 500 block of West 5th Street for a report of a woman stabbing another woman inside of a home.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with people inside and found a woman who was stabbed in the leg with a pair of scissors.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released.

Officers say they found the suspect, 28-year-old Kya Kelly, of Kewanee, in an upstairs bedroom. Kelly was taken into custody on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery. Police say Kelly also had a valid Henry County warrant for failing to appear as a sex offender.

She is being formally charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery and failing to register under the sex offender registration.

Her bond was set at $175,000 for all charges.

Kelly is set to have a preliminary hearing on July 12th, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Henry County Courthouse.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Court documents reveal new details in case of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell
Officials in Fulton County issued a public safety alert after four inmates escaped from the...
Fulton County issues public safety alert after four inmates escape jail
Shortly after 8 p.m., police saw a wanted suspect in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn on East...
‘Lengthy vehicle pursuit’ ends in Davenport with one in custody
The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Wednesday night identified the boys as 6-year-old Logan...
Brothers, 3 and 6 found fatally shot in Algona home
Myrtle between 14th and 15th Streets is blocked by a large “Rescue Vehicle” and officials with...
Davenport police, Scott County Sheriff’s Office respond to scene on Myrtle Street

Latest News

Further investigation led to the arrest of a 15-year-old minor for aggravated battery and the...
Man, minor, arrested after report of minors being shot at, attacked in Kewanee
Officials say shortly after 4 a.m., the man was hit and killed by a BNSF train traveling...
Elderly man dies after being hit by train in Kewanee
Deputies with the county’s sheriff’s office say they received a 911 call for a car accident on...
Three injured, one flown to Iowa City, following crash involving a semi in Henry County
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating 29-year-old Zachary...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island, Scott counties arrested on robbery charges