Woman arrested after victim is stabbed with scissors in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman has been arrested following a stabbing in Kewanee.

Police say on June 30 shortly after 11 p.m., they were called to the 500 block of West 5th Street for a report of a woman stabbing another woman inside of a home.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with people inside and found a woman who was stabbed in the leg with a pair of scissors.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released.

Officers say they found the suspect, 28-year-old Kya Kelly, of Kewanee, in an upstairs bedroom. Kelly was taken into custody on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery. Police say Kelly also had a valid Henry County warrant for failing to appear as a sex offender.

She is being formally charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery and failing to register under the sex offender registration.

Her bond was set at $175,000 for all charges.

Kelly is set to have a preliminary hearing on July 12th, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Henry County Courthouse.

