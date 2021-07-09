Advertisement

Woman charged with capital murder in Texas boy's death

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a woman with capital murder in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body was allegedly kept in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel.

Theresa Balboa had previously been arrested and charged with tampering with a human corpse in the death of Samuel Olson.

Samuel’s cause of death was ruled a homicide, but prosecutors had waited to charge Balboa with capital murder following an investigation into how he was killed.

Court documents allege Balboa hit the boy “with a blunt object,” but did not provide additional details.

Robert Scott, Balboa’s attorney did not immediately return a call or email seeking comment.

Balboa is the girlfriend of Samuel’s father.

