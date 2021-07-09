Woman dies after vehicle drives into Mississippi River in Cordova

CORDOVA, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman died early Friday after her vehicle drove into the Mississippi River in Cordova.

Around 12:52 a.m., Rock Island County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 400 block of Main Avenue regarding a vehicle that had driven into the Mississippi River.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2011 Nissan drove northbound through the intersection of 4th Street and Main Avenue when it drove across a private lawn and into the river. Around 10:20 a.m., the vehicle was recovered about 200 yards south of its original entry point by divers.

Deputies say the vehicle was driven by Annette Hutchcraft, 51, of Cordova, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Illinois Conservation Police, Cordova Fire Department, LeClaire Fire Department, Albany Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance Service, Big River Rescue/Recovery Dive Team, and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

