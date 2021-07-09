Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal Davenport Chuck E. Cheese shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting 29-year-old Eloise Chairs at a Davenport Chuck E. Cheese in October.

Treshonda Pollion, 25, declined to comment before Judge John Telleen handed down the sentence during a hearing held over Zoom. She also was ordered to pay $150,000 to Chairs’ heirs.

The judge called the shooting “senseless.”

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a more senseless crime than this one,” he said.

Pollion pleaded guilty in April to voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in the case:

Davenport officers were dispatched around 7:38 p.m. Oct. 25 to Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E. Kimberly Road, where they found Chairs with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Genesis East Hospital, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Police interviewed numerous witnesses who said an argument took place between Chairs and others at the restaurant.

Police learned the argument surrounded a game card that was possibly stolen.

A witness told police that she and Chairs argued over the game card and that the argument was momentarily broken up.

A second argument began moments later between Pollion, the woman’s friend, and Chairs about the game card.

The manager tried breaking up the fight when Pollion and Chairs exchanged punches. The fight continued over by the prize area, where a man who was with Chairs got involved.

The woman who first argued with Chairs said she saw Pollion with a gun in her hand and heard Chairs yell that Pollion had a gun.

Pollion and Chairs began to tussle, and the woman said she heard one gunshot. The woman told police Pollion was the person who shot Chairs before leaving the restaurant.

Officers located one .380-caliber shell casing, according to the affidavit.

Charis’ mother, Angela Chairs, expressed frustration during Friday’s hearing when Pollion declined to make a statement.

all you have to say is ‘I ain’t got nothing to say,’” she said. “I mean really, no apology, no ‘I’m sorry’ to her kids. They now have no mom.”

“You killed my daughter over $10 game thing, card, and then you messed these kids up mentally, emotionally. I’m having nightmares.”

Pollion initially was charged with first-degree murder, but prosecutors amended the charge to second-degree murder in December. Scott County Attorney Mike Walton told TV6 at the time that he did not feel the evidence supported premeditation when he reviewed the case.

