Youth Fest 2021 is at Fejevary Learning Center on July 14

This free event encourages constructive summer activities
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Davenport Parks & Recreation is happy to bring back Youth Fest in 2021! This celebration encourages youth involvement in natural play and constructive summer activities. Amanda Randerson, City of Davenport Events, Education & Aquatics Supervisor, is the QCL guest to highlight the FREE July 14 event and invite viewers to bring the kiddos!

Youth Fest is scheduled for Wednesday, July 14, at Fejevary Learning Center, 1800 W 12th St., Davenport, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The day will feature lots of play, music, and 30+ vendors promoting fun-filled summer activities! Participants will enjoy hands-on games, activities, and interactive displays.

Here is a link to more FREE FAMILY FUN in 2021 with Davenport Parks & Recreation.

Davenport Parks & Recreation / 700 W River Drive / Davenport, IA / 563-328-7275 / parks.info@davenportiowa.com

