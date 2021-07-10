Advertisement

Eldridge celebrates 150 years with sesquicentennial celebration

By Marci Clark
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Eldridge celebrated the town’s 150th birthday this weekend with a festival and parade. Lisa Kotter, the City Administrator, says the community was started by Jacob Washington.

“He came here from New Jersey and settled in this area with his family,” Kotter says.

Kotter says the town has seen a lot of growth despite COVID-19.

“We have had a lot of growth. We are one of the fastest-growing communities from a percentage standpoint in North Scott county. So we are very excited about our very incremental residential growth. We have strong businesses and retail,” says Kotter.

The pandemic canceled the annual parade and festival last year.

“It was very disappointing, we lost out but we are coming back now. People want to get back out and see and smile in parades,” says Eldridge resident, Kenny Barnhart.

Bringing a sense of normalcy back in North Scott after months of the pandemic.

“Just enjoying life. It was hard not being able to see your family so it’s great to see people having a good time,” says Vicki Jaeger, an Eldridge resident.

“We love how people are proud of the community. So, we think it’s a great place, and people who live here love being here,” says Kotter.

Activities will be going on throughout Saturday night. Visit the city’s website for more information.

