HAVlife host ‘Tyed Together QC’ Fundraiser

HAVlife Fundraiser
HAVlife Fundraiser(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities chapter of HAVlife hosted a fundraiser called ‘Tyed Together QC’ on Saturday. The event took place at the Freight House Farmer’s Market.

The event included live music as well as arts and crafts. The fundraiser also had a free tie-dye station.

“We want kids to be able to try things, to expand upon their experiences, build their confidence and character,” said Kimberley Guy, President of HAVlife.

According to their website, HAVlife has granted over $1.2 Million in about 15 years to help Iowa kids.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate to HAVlife, click here.

