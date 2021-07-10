JDC ROUND 2: Luke List takes a one shot lead in a crowded field going into the weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Luke List made seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch to finish the day 8 under in a bogey free round to take sole possession of the lead at -13 under. During the tournament he’s made 5 birdies through 36 holes, that’s the most of any player. Day one leader Sebastian Munoz is one shot off the lead sitting at 12 under par through 36 holes for the third time on tour. WATCH for highlights and recap of the day to see where the other players sit on the leaderboard.

