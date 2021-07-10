Advertisement

Police Presence On College Avenue In Davenport

A heavy police presence can be seen on College Avenue in Davenport Friday evening.
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Several Davenport police officers were called to an incident on College Avenue in Davenport. The incident was in the 1400 block of College Avenue and happened around 8:30 Friday evening. Our TV6 crew on the scene saw several police cars and and ambulance at the scene. The ambulance left the scene a few minutes after our crew arrived, but the officers remained on scene to investigate. KWQC will continue to monitor the situation and will have more information when it becomes available.

