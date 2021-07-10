Remembering Breasia Terrell one year later

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday, July 10 marks the one-year anniversary since 10-year-old Breasia Terrell was reported missing. Many will honor her with a candlelight vigil on Saturday evening.

The Memorial will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Lindsay Park in Davenport. There will be a blessing and dedication of a tree to Breasia.

The announcement of the event states that balloons will not be released. It also says any items brought for Breasia will be placed at her DeWitt site.

48-year-old Henry Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Terrell’s death.

Here is a timeline of the search for Breasia Terrell.

