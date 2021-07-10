Advertisement

Remembering Breasia Terrell one year later

Breasia Terrell Memorial
Breasia Terrell Memorial(Davenport Police Department via KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday, July 10 marks the one-year anniversary since 10-year-old Breasia Terrell was reported missing. Many will honor her with a candlelight vigil on Saturday evening.

The Memorial will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Lindsay Park in Davenport. There will be a blessing and dedication of a tree to Breasia.

The announcement of the event states that balloons will not be released. It also says any items brought for Breasia will be placed at her DeWitt site.

48-year-old Henry Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Terrell’s death.

Here is a timeline of the search for Breasia Terrell.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport man arrested following Friday standoff
Davenport man arrested following Friday standoff
Mark Street blocked off
Multiple departments respond to possible burglary in Colona
Treshonda Pollion, 25, of Davenport.
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal Davenport Chuck E. Cheese shooting
Adam Edgington, 42, of Nevada.
Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead
Police lights
Woman dies after vehicle drives into Mississippi River in Cordova

Latest News

Eldridge celebrates 150 years
Eldridge celebrates 150 years with sesquicentennial celebration
Eldridge celebrates 150 years
Eldridge celebrates 150 years
HAVlife Fundraiser
HAVlife host ‘Tyed Together QC’ Fundraiser
Davenport man arrested following Friday standoff
Davenport man arrested following Friday standoff