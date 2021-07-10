Advertisement

Willie Mack III: From living in his car to making his second straight cut in the PGA Tour at the JDC

By Skubie Mageza
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Meet Willie Mack III. For a year and a half he lived in his car to save money without a sponsorship while chasing his Tour dreams. Last week he made his 1st PGA Tour cut & at the John Deere classic he sits at -6 to make the 2nd straight cut, in his 4th career appearance. WATCH to find out more about his incredible story and hear about what keeps him going.

