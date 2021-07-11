Daily Rain Chances Ahead

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Sunday will be another day of cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and ongoing rain chances. Look for showers and thunderstorms, producing some moderate precipitation during the day. Highs should range from the upper 60′s to the middle 70′s. Rain will lighten somewhat during the evening and overnight hours, but will continue into Monday. We’ll see highs in the 70′s to start the work week. Expect off and on rain chances Tuesday through Saturday, with temperatures warming back into the 80′s through the period.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with occasional showers and thunderstorms. High: 72°. Wind: NE10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low: 65°. Wind: NE 10-15+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance for with showers and thunderstorms. High: 77°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.