Davenport man killed in Clinton County rollover crash

(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was killed in a rollover crash Saturday in Clinton County, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

Deputies say the crash happened at 10 p.m.

According to the release, Sean Michael Harvey, 52, was driving a pickup truck north in the 2700 block of 275th Avenue, approaching a right-hand curve. According to the release, disturbed gravel on the roadway indicated he lost control just before the curve and continued to slide sideways and entered the north ditch.

According to the release, the truck rolled toward the driver’s side and came to a rest on its roof.

Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene.

