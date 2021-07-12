Davenport schools release literacy data for elementary students

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District released the most recent literacy data for kindergarten through sixth-grade benchmark tests.

During the 2020- 2021 school year, data showed there was a slight increase in the spring for kindergarten through second graders who were at or above the benchmark and a decline of five to ten percent throughout the school year for third to sixth graders.

The disparities were wider in other categories including race and ethnicity, students who receive free or reduced lunch, students who had an individualized educational plan, and students who are learning English.

Organizations like the United Way of the Quad Cities focuses on different aspects of education and said meeting third-grade literacy benchmarks is important for the future.

“The reason we track that is because national research from the Annie E. Casey Foundation has shown that if you are not reading by third grade, you are less likely to complete high school,” Alex Kolker said, the Community Impact and Data Director at the United Way of the Quad Cities.”Starting in fourth grade, your homework assignments include reading assignments and you’re not going to understand social studies unless you can read the chapter. You’re not going to understand the science class if you haven’t read the chapter beforehand and if you’re trying to read the chapter and learn how to read at the same time you’re not going to either very well.”

Kolker said instilling a love of reading early on can help and there are things parents and guardians can do at home to address their child’s literacy needs.

“If you don’t feel your kid is reading enough, go to the library. Take them to the library. Let them...very important...let them pick the books that interest them,” he said, “If they’re reading comic books at least they’re reading. They’re interacting with the text.”

Kolker said the United Way plans to track literacy data for years to come to evaluate the impact the past school year has had.

“Everyone was doing the best they could frankly, especially in the younger grades. Your reading instruction takes place in the classroom. It’s not like you’re sending kids home with reading assignments and so to not have them in the same room with the teacher, to put that extra barrier between them, we’re very worried about what’s going to happen to reading proficiency rates in the next couple of years,” he said.

Kolker recommended parents take advantage of the opportunities libraries and local school districts provide for children’s reading summer programs.

United Way has a new initiative called RISE United where they will measure how well they can improve education, income, and health in the next decade.

The United Way also offers an online resource called Quad Cities Tutor Connection for students K-12.

