DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Monday, Hickory Grove Road will be reduced to one lane of travel in each direction from Pine Street to Duck Creek.

Davenport Public Works says it’s for road resurfacing and it should be completed by mid-September.

For more info about the repairs, click here.

Construction season is ramping up with another road improvement in #Davenport. Beginning Monday, July 12, Hickory Grove... Posted by Davenport Public Works on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.