Officials release new details on Iowa’s COVID-19 self-testing program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Test Iowa this week will begin transitioning from offering free COVID-19 drive-through testing to providing free, self-administered test kits.

Beginning Friday, Iowans may choose to pick up a test kit from a site in their community or have a kit sent to their home at no cost, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Monday.

Each test kit includes step-by-step instructions, including collecting the test saliva sample, sending it via UPS, and expecting results through email. That’s also when test kits can be requested on the Test Iowa website, or kits can be picked up at approximately 125 sites registered throughout the state.

The current drive-through sites in Des Moines and Davenport and testing clinics will remain open through 4 p.m. Friday. Appointments can be scheduled on testiowa.com through the end of the day on Thursday.

Since launching in April 2020, Test Iowa has processed over 540,000 PCR COVID-19 tests, IDPH said.

Health officials remind the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Vaccination information and events can be found on www.vaccinate.iowa.gov.

