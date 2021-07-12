New traffic pattern on Illinois-bound I-74 starting July 14th

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Work on the new I-74 Bridge is progressing and the Department of Transportation says it has it has completed structures in Illinois. With that, comes a shift in traffic.

Starting July 14, 2021, there will be two lanes of Illinois-bound traffic, instead of just one. The right lane will allow drivers to exit at 6th Ave. or they can continue on the new section of the highway toward Avenue of the Cities or other exits. Drivers will notice the change after crossing the new I-74 Bridge into Illinois. Watch for traffic signs and orange construction barrels guiding drivers to the newly completed section.

Construction work will continue between Illinois-bound and Iowa-bound lanes for several more months and you are asked to drive slowly and with caution around construction sites.

The Illinois-bound bridge is expected to be open by the end of the year.

