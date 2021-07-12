Off and on showers continue

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Not much of a change today compared to the weekend as an area of low pressure is still stalled out over the midwest. This will lead to off and on rain showers today and cooler than normal temps in the mid to low 70s. We will finally see some movement in the low pressure tonight and we will be dry on Tuesday with highs back in the 80s. Wednesday into Thursday is looking interesting as a strong frontal system will be dropping into the midwest. Showers and storms are likely, some of which may be strong to severe. Highs look to remain in the mid 80s through the end of the week.

TODAY: Cloudy with off and on showers. High: 73º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 63º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 83º.

