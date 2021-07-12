One person dead after car accident on bridge

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office reports one person has died after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 30 Mississippi River Bridge on Sunday around 2:30 p.m. Officials say a pick-up truck was driving westbound and crossed the centerlines, hitting a semi tractor-trailer “nearly head-on.”

The driver of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of their family.

The driver and passenger of the semi tractor-trailer were not injured in the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash including the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton (Iowa) Police Department, Clinton (Iowa) Fire Department/EMS, Fulton Police Department, Fulton Fire Department/EMS, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.

