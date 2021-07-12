Advertisement

One person dead after car accident on bridge

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office reports one person has died after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 30 Mississippi River Bridge on Sunday around 2:30 p.m. Officials say a pick-up truck was driving westbound and crossed the centerlines, hitting a semi tractor-trailer “nearly head-on.”

The driver of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of their family.

The driver and passenger of the semi tractor-trailer were not injured in the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash including the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton (Iowa) Police Department, Clinton (Iowa) Fire Department/EMS, Fulton Police Department, Fulton Fire Department/EMS, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport man arrested following Friday standoff
Davenport man arrested following Friday standoff
A heavy police presence can be seen on College Avenue in Davenport Friday evening.
Police investigating death on College Avenue in Davenport
Police lights
Woman dies after vehicle drives into Mississippi River in Cordova
Adam Edgington, 42, of Nevada.
Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead
Mark Street blocked off
Multiple departments respond to possible burglary in Colona

Latest News

Travis Fulton, 44, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, was facing federal child pornography...
Jail inmate dies by suicide after agreeing to plead guilty
FBI: Nebraska, Iowa see jump in hate crimes in recent years
Cool rain will be the main feature in our forecast for today.
Your First Alert Forecast
July 10 marks the one-year anniversary since 10-year-old Breasia Terrell was reported missing....
Remembering Breasia Terrell one year later