Three different Strickers hit the course for JDC 50th anniversary

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Steve Stricker hasn’t played at the JDC since 2018 but knew he had to return for the event’s 50th anniversary this year. He even chose to play at the JDC rather than the US Senior Open the same weekend, where he would’ve been the returning, defending 2019 champion.

“It just made sense for me to come back here at this tournament has meant a lot to me over the years, it’s a special place for me,” Steve said, “It’s hurt, the last few times I haven’t been able to come here so it was really a no-brainer for me to come here.”

It also means a lot to his loved ones.

“It’s a family thing for us, our kids love to come still on the road so hopefully that continues,” Steve said.

Never was that more prevalent than during the second round of hole two, when three different Strickers were on the course.

Alongside Steve was his wife of 28 years, and caddie, Nicki Stricker. Nicki has done some caddying for Steve primarily since 2015.

“I haven’t been on that side of the ropes for a while and Steve hasn’t been here for the last couple of years but it feels great, it’s obviously a special place for all of us,” Nicki said.

Along with the long-time couple was their 22-year-old daughter Bobbi Stricker on the broadcast for the PGA Tour. Bobbi is currently a Summer intern for the Wisconsin State Golf Association, which is dubbed the “America’s #1 internship”.

“It was tons of fun,” Bobbi said, “I never thought about doing something like that before and I had a blast with it so we’ll see, we’ll see down the road if it’s something I get into or not but yeah, it was cool to be a part of.”

Being a kid when her dad won his first title at TPC Deere Run, Bobbi said the course brings back memories.

“My sister (Izzi) and I were talking about it all day today that it actually kind of felt nostalgic because it really has been quite a long time since we’ve been back here,” Bobbi said, “Just a lot of memories we’ve shared just with family that’s been here before, friends that have come, it kind of feels like a home game to us.”

“(We’re) fortunate though, that we all can and we enjoy being together as a family and then to be out here and do the things we’ve done as a family, it’s pretty cool,” Nicki said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.