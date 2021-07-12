Advertisement

Unsettled Weather Pattern Continues

Warmer by the end of the week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- Our wet weather pattern will hang on across the region this afternoon, as an area of low pressure remains stalled out over the Midwest. That means a chance for mainly showers (and possibly a few thunderstorms). Temperatures will remain on the cool side, only reaching the lower to middle 70′s. Rain chances shift east of the Mississippi River Tuesday, leaving us with partly cloudy and warmer weather during the day. Showers and thunderstorms return off and on through the rest of the work week, with highs well into the 80′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with occasional showers and a few thunderstorms. High: 73°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for showers. Low: 65°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer a slight chance for an isolated shower or two, mainly east. High: 83°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Daily Rain Chances Ahead