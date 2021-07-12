Advertisement

Zach Johnson withdraws from 2021 Open, tests positive for COVID-19

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Zach Johnson has announced he will withdraw from the 2021 Open Championship after testing positive for COVID-19.

Johnson won The Open in 2015.

In a statement, Johnson wished luck to all the competitors and said he looks forward to returning to St. Andrews next year.

“Johnson played the John Deere so this presumably occurred prior to the charter leaving for England,” ESPN’s Bob Harig said in a Tweet Monday morning. “It’s hard to keep track but believe we are up to 16 [withdrawls] or opt outs.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One person dead after car accident on bridge
Travis Fulton, 44, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, was facing federal child pornography...
Jail inmate dies by suicide after agreeing to plead guilty
Lisa Studer says she can't drink coffee anymore after having COVID-19 and losing her sense of...
Quad Cities women experiencing loss of taste and smell months after having COVID-19
A heavy police presence can be seen on College Avenue in Davenport Friday evening.
Police investigating death on College Avenue in Davenport
Davenport man arrested following Friday standoff
Davenport man arrested following Friday standoff

Latest News

Three different Strickers hit the course for JDC 50th anniversary
Three different Strickers hit the course for JDC 50th anniversary
See the history of the John Deere Classic through the eyes of retired TV6 Sports Director Thom...
50 Years of the John Deere Classic; a look back at the tournament’s history
Glover wins jdc
Lucas Glover wins 2021 John Deere Classic at -19 under par
silvis
John Deere Classic round three recap