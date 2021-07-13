Argrow’s House expands with a new product launch and Moline location

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Argrow’s House is a place of help and healing for survivors of violence and domestic abuse in the Quad Cities. Dr. Kit Ford joins Paula to share a lot of exciting news about the non-profit’s mission including a new product, an upcoming new location in Moline, and that a talented, new cosmetic science intern has joined the team. The discussion also highlights the July Hope Box.

The new product launch is a body wash Infused with moisturizing aloe vera gel. Argrow’s House Body Wash has luscious lather that nourishes the skin. It comes in a large 16 oz. bottle with pump. Scents offered: French Lavender, Tangy Citrus, and Sweet Sangria.

The July Hope Subscription Box contains Argrow’s House/Empower Tanzania orange/green hand dyed journal, Argrow’s House/Empower Tanzania orange/green hand dyed head scarf, New Argrow’s House 8 oz. Tangy Citrus Body Wash, and Bath and Body loofah.

Joining the team (who is also appearing on PSL!) is Anh, from Augustana College. She is originally from Vietnam and is helping the agency formulate the chemistry within Argrow’s recipes for the various products.

Additionally, Argrow’s Center for Healing and Hope is expanding into Moline, IL. Bettendorf Home Repair is working with the group on renovations of this larger space. This location will also provide Argrow’s first store front and place to shop for supporters. It will also be a communal space for classes and support groups. It will also contain an industrial work kitchen space for product development. The goal is that this place will be a safe space for all community members in the Quad Cities to gather, share, heal, and create. They are hoping to open the Moline location in September, 2021.

Call Argrow’s House at 563-528-0892. CONTACT PAGE

The Argrow’s Body Wash is now available! Infused with moisturizing aloe vera gel! The amazing body wash has luscious... Posted by Argrow's House on Friday, July 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.