Advertisement

Argrow’s House expands with a new product launch and Moline location

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Argrow’s House is a place of help and healing for survivors of violence and domestic abuse in the Quad Cities. Dr. Kit Ford joins Paula to share a lot of exciting news about the non-profit’s mission including a new product, an upcoming new location in Moline, and that a talented, new cosmetic science intern has joined the team. The discussion also highlights the July Hope Box.

The new product launch is a body wash Infused with moisturizing aloe vera gel. Argrow’s House Body Wash has luscious lather that nourishes the skin. It comes in a large 16 oz. bottle with pump. Scents offered: French Lavender, Tangy Citrus, and Sweet Sangria.

The July Hope Subscription Box contains Argrow’s House/Empower Tanzania orange/green hand dyed journal, Argrow’s House/Empower Tanzania orange/green hand dyed head scarf, New Argrow’s House 8 oz. Tangy Citrus Body Wash, and Bath and Body loofah.

Joining the team (who is also appearing on PSL!) is Anh, from Augustana College. She is originally from Vietnam and is helping the agency formulate the chemistry within Argrow’s recipes for the various products.

Additionally, Argrow’s Center for Healing and Hope is expanding into Moline, IL. Bettendorf Home Repair is working with the group on renovations of this larger space. This location will also provide Argrow’s first store front and place to shop for supporters. It will also be a communal space for classes and support groups. It will also contain an industrial work kitchen space for product development. The goal is that this place will be a safe space for all community members in the Quad Cities to gather, share, heal, and create. They are hoping to open the Moline location in September, 2021.

Call Argrow’s House at 563-528-0892. CONTACT PAGE

The Argrow’s Body Wash is now available! Infused with moisturizing aloe vera gel! The amazing body wash has luscious...

Posted by Argrow's House on Friday, July 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport man killed in Clinton County rollover crash
FILE
One person dead after car accident on bridge
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
In appeal, Bahena Rivera defense claims new suspect in Mollie Tibbetts murder
Travis Fulton, 44, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, was facing federal child pornography...
Jail inmate dies by suicide after agreeing to plead guilty
Lisa Studer says she can't drink coffee anymore after having COVID-19 and losing her sense of...
Quad Cities women experiencing loss of taste and smell months after having COVID-19

Latest News

John Deere thumb
John Deere Community Spotlight - Pam Davidson
Kwik Star Festival of Trees.
Kwik Star Festival of Trees returns in November
A Very Vintage Market in Burlington on July 17, 2021.
A Very Vintage Market is a one-day extravaganza July 17 in historic downtown Burlington
A Very Vintage Market in Burlington on July 17, 2021.
A Very Vintage Market in Burlington