Catalytic converter thefts “rampant” with Quad City auto businesses

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - There has been an increase of theft involving vehicles lately, but this time only part of your car is being stolen.

Police say it is not just a local problem, but something that is being seen nationwide.

It is a piece of your car that you may have never seen or heard of, but without it, you would definitely hear the difference. It’s called a catalytic converter, and thieves are selling them at scrap yards for cash.

“They’re crawling underneath these vehicles and they’re using a saws-all, and they’re able to pretty much cut them out relatively quickly,” said Chief Kieth Kimball with the Bettendorf Police Department.

Located on your car’s underbelly, a catalytic converter is a small lump of metal that turns harmful exhaust gasses, like Carbon Monoxide, into Carbon Dioxide and water vapor. The process is handles through its honeycomb-like interior, which is coated in precious metals like Palladium, Rhodium and Platinum, which purify the toxic gasses.

Although every gasoline powered car has bad a catalytic converter installed in it since 1975, the recent move to tame emissions has caused the precious metal interior to triple in worth, becoming up to 12 times more valuable per ounce than gold, according to the New York Times.

That, and the fact that they are so easy to steal, has caused local auto shops a lot of trouble.

“It is rampant. There are shops all around this area that are having problems with this, so I’m not the only one,” said Gary Dyer, the owner of Gary’s Auto Shop in Bettendorf, “it’s a very big inconvenience for my customers.”

Gary says thieves have stolen four converters off of his customer’s cars, parked outside of his shop, already this year. The fifth attempt happened last week when a man named Richard Scott tried pulling a catalytic converter from a Lexus in Gary’s yard, and was seen by a witness on the road who called the police.

“This guy was caught red handed,” said Gary.”

According to the police, most catalytic converter thefts are not as easy to spot.

“You never know when they are going to strike, and where they are going to strike,” admitted Chief Kieth Kimball.

Chief Kimball says smaller, more remote businesses with scrap cars or large vans parked out front are more often targeted by scrap metal thieves. A way to prevent this could be lighting up your yard and installing security cameras, say police.

