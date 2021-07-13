Advertisement

Clinton woman donates kidney to former sister-in-law

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

On May 20, 2021, Jolene Peek from Clinton had a kidney transplant in Iowa City after waiting on a donor list for over two years. How could she ever guess that her former sister-in-law would be a match? She was! And both woman are guests on Paula Sands Live to share the inspirational, life-saving story.

Jenny Schroeder, also of Clinton, is the former sister-in-law that saw a social media post from Jolene and decided to step up to see if she was a match. Schroeder said that it really was not a difficult decision simply because Peek is her daughter’s aunt and the two had stayed in touch, despite a divorce. Watch the interview to learn all the details about how Schroeder revealed to Peek that she was going to donate a kidney (at a Thanksgiving dinner!). Both women say they have recovered and are feeling fine. Schroeder is very proud of being an organ donor and recommends it as the ultimate way to give back.

There is a benefit for Jolene Peek to help her pay some of her medical bills (see below) being held on Saturday, July 17, at Triple Play Banquet, 1601 9th Avenue, Fulton, IL

If any of my friends or family would like to donate a basket I'll gladly pick it up from you! Any help is appreciated! 🥰

Posted by Jenny Rabuck Schroeder on Monday, June 14, 2021

