Advertisement

Davenport police investigate armed robbery at an area Kwik Shop

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday morning a heavy police presence was at the Kwik Shop on East Locust in Davenport.

A TV6 crew at the scene say several Davenport police officers were investigating an armed robbery.

Investigators also tell us information is limited at this time, but no one was injured and no one has been taken into custody.

As this story develops TV6 will keep you updated on air and online.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport man killed in Clinton County rollover crash
FILE
One person dead after car accident on bridge
Travis Fulton, 44, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, was facing federal child pornography...
Jail inmate dies by suicide after agreeing to plead guilty
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
In appeal, Bahena Rivera defense claims new suspect in Mollie Tibbetts murder
Lisa Studer says she can't drink coffee anymore after having COVID-19 and losing her sense of...
Quad Cities women experiencing loss of taste and smell months after having COVID-19

Latest News

A fire that broke out Monday night damaged two Moline homes and sent a firefighter to the...
Overnight fire damages two Moline homes, injures firefighter
Some strong to severe
Strong storms Wednesday night?
Officials say shortly after 4 a.m., the man was hit and killed by a BNSF train traveling...
Kewanee police release new information about fatal train crash
Iowa's multi-million dollar COVID-19 testing program is shutting down.
Officials release new details on Iowa’s COVID-19 self-testing program