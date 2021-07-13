Advertisement

Davenport police release name of man fatally shot Friday

A heavy police presence can be seen on College Avenue in Davenport Friday evening.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department Tuesday released the name of a man who was fatally shot Friday.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing into the death of 43-year-old Kiyon Jackson of Davenport.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Friday to the 1400 block of College Avenue for a disturbance and found Jackson.

Davenport Fire and Medic also responded to the scene and pronounced Jackson dead.

No further information has been released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

