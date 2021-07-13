FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM Thursday 7.14.21

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 PM Wednesday until 6 AM Thursday for Strong to Severe Storms.

A cold front approaching the TV6 viewing area will bring several rounds of showers and thunderstorms into the region during the evening and overnight hours Wednesday, with some storms possibly becoming strong to severe. The first round of storms should fire up by late evening, followed by additional showers and storms moving through overnight into Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a LEVEL 2/SLIGHT RISK to LEVEL 3/ENHANCED RISK for severe storms. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the main threats followed by isolated hail and a tornado, or two. Be “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through the period. Make sure you have several outlets to receive warnings during this period.

SEVERE WEATHER RISK from 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM Thursday. (KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

