Iowa State Fair announces new food items for 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Fair is back in 2021 after a one-year hiatus, and dozens of new foods will be on offer for fairgoers.

The list spans from the fairly normal, like peel-and-eat shrimp, to the more adventurous (think Flamin’ Hot Cheeto funnel cake). In all, 63 new foods will be available from vendors across the fairgrounds when the fair kicks off on August 12, lasting until August 22.

A list of three top finalists for best fair food includes chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread, peanut butter and fluff cookie dough, and island noodles with teriyaki chicken. Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite among the three, which will be presented with the People’s Choice Best New Food award. Voting closes on August 16 at Midnight, with the winner announced on August 18.

The full list:

Chicken Bacon Ranch Ball On A Stick

• Peel And Eat Shrimp

• Dill Pickle, Buffalo Ranch, Mix, White & Yellow Cheddar, Garlic, Caramel, Confetti, Bacon Ranch, Kettle, Regular Popcorn

• Apple Tots

• Appletizer

• Atomic Strawberry Shortcake*

• Bacon Fanny Packs

• Bacon Mac Dog*

• Bacon, Tomato And Avocado Egg Salad With Indian Fry Bread Chips

• Barney’s Beef Ribs

• Bonnie’s Black Cherry Slushies

• Caramel Apple Smoothie

• Chicken And Egg Salad With Indian Fry Bread Chips*

• Chocolate Double Dip, Toffee, Coconut, Boozy, M & M, Peanut Caramel Apple

• Cinnamon Or Salted Pretzel Bites*

• Cotton Candy (Maple Bacon, Habanero Bacon, Spicy Pickle, Strawberry)

• Cowboy Beans

• Crawfish Boil

• Dozen Mini Concha-Mexican Sweet Bread

• Duke’s Quebec Style Poutine*

• Eggnog Cultured Frappucino

• Elk Sausage

• Farmers Breakfast W/ Scrambled Eggs, Hashbrowns, Bacon And Sausage

• Flaming Hot Cheeto Funnel Cake

• Fresh Squeezed Oj Mimosa

• Gorditas-Spiced Chicken, Steak, Carnitas, Vegetarian

• Granny D’s Apple Pie*

• Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

• Hawaiian Luau Ice Cream

• Heith’s Nashville Hot Pork Sandwich

• Horchata

• Ice Cream Sandwich (Bacon Molasses, Elvis Bacon, Double Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle)

• Island Noodles

• Island Noodles with Teriyaki Chicken*

• Island Smoothie

• Jarittos Soda

• Large Duke’s Quebec Style Poutine

• Loaded Crab Bites

• Lobster Rolls (Maine & Connecticut Style)

• Maple Bacon Strawberry Shortcake

• Mini Concha-Mexican Sweet Bread

• Nashville Fried Berkwood Pork Sandwich

• Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

• Peanut Butter Squealer*

• Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough*

• Pickled Spicy Eggs

• Pork Rind Nachos

• Pork Rinds (Regular, Spicy, Dill)

• Pork, Beef Street Tacos

• Rasp Croissant

• Rattle Snake Sausage

• Rattlesnake Corn Dog

• Bacon Pickle Mac N’ Cheese

• Maytag Bleu Cheese Dip

• State Fair Breakfast Sandwich

• Tamales-Spiced Chicken, Carnitas, Vegetarian

• Tamarindo Drink

• Tennessee Twinkies*

• The Chicken Bacon Ranch Cruncholi

• The Giorgio: Cheddar Tortilla/ Grilled Chicken/Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Iceberg Arugula Lettuce Blend/ Garlic Butter Croutons/ White Balsamic Basil Vinaigrette Wrap

• Tortas-Brisket, Cubano, Pulled Pork, Spiced Chicken, Steak, Vegetarian

• Watermelon Warrior Slushies

• Waygu Beef Hamburger

*denotes 2021 Best New Food Contest Finalist

