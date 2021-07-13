Kwik Star Festival of Trees returns in November

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees will return Nov. 20-28 following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Quad City Arts announced Tuesday.

Now in its 36th year, the festival will be held at the River Center and will include ticketed special events and a free, televised holiday parade scheduled for November 20 in downtown Davenport.

According to Quad City Arts, the event will showcase more than 150 designer displays, fun-filled attractions, live performances, five special events, and the largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest.

All proceeds help support arts education and programs that enrich the quality of life in the Quad Cities region through the arts.

“Last year, many families were apart and didn’t have the chance to celebrate the traditions that make the holiday season so special, so our goal for this year is to bring back the event bigger and better than ever before,” said Festival of Trees Administrator, Kaleigh Trammell.

According to Quad City Arts, the event promises to showcase all the familiar attractions and events that many have come to know and love with some new twists.

This year’s event will feature designer selfie stations throughout the event, a new Mad Hatter-style Sunday brunch, Premiere Party, Teddy Bear Tea, SugarPlum Ball, and Celebrity Lunch. Special event tickets will go on sale Oct. 8.

“With a theme this year of ‘Oh What Fun!’, the steering committee is excited to bring everyone back for the fun and excitement of the in-person Festival experience,” according to the release.

This year, Quad City Arts will run a Christmas in July promotion where anyone who signs up to be a designer before Aug. 1 will be entered to win a $100 Visa gift card.

Visit www.qcfestivaloftrees.com for more information or to register as a designer.

Anyone interest4ed in supporting the vent through sponsorship is asked to call Karie Gilson at 309-793-1213 extension 104 or email her at kgilson@quadcityarts.com.

Po the Panda appears in the Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa. (Festival of Trees)

