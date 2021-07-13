Advertisement

Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse

By CNN
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Everyone who lost a family member in the Champlain Towers South building collapse is mourning, but one man’s grief is amplified even more.

Marcelo Cattarossi says he lost five family members in the Surfside, Florida, disaster.

Among them are his 89-year-old and 85-year-old parents, two sisters and his 7-year-old niece.

Cattarossi says his parents met in New York in the 1950s when his mother was a diplomat for Uruguay at the United Nations and his father was a civil engineer who had immigrated from Argentina.

After moving to Miami in the 1980s, they bought a hotel and renovated it. The hotel is now part of the Blue Moon Hotel and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

One of his sisters was an architect visiting from Argentina and the other was a professional photographer.

Almost 100 people have been declared dead in the tragedy and more than a dozen are still unaccounted for.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport man killed in Clinton County rollover crash
FILE
One person dead after car accident on bridge
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
In appeal, Bahena Rivera defense claims new suspect in Mollie Tibbetts murder
Travis Fulton, 44, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, was facing federal child pornography...
Jail inmate dies by suicide after agreeing to plead guilty
Lisa Studer says she can't drink coffee anymore after having COVID-19 and losing her sense of...
Quad Cities women experiencing loss of taste and smell months after having COVID-19

Latest News

Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each
Texas Democrats
Fleeing Texas Democrats aim to block Republican voting law
Rock Island County Health Dept. on Zach Johnson COVID-19 Positivity, “This can affect anybody”
Rock Island County Health Dept. on Zach Johnson COVID-19 Positivity, “This can affect anybody”
A heavy police presence can be seen on College Avenue in Davenport Friday evening.
Davenport police release name of man fatally shot Friday
Amid rare protests, Bien ponders Cuba policy
Amid rare protests, Bien ponders Cuba policy