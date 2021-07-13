National Mac & Cheese Day is July 14

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Sarah Crawford, registered dietitian & Nutrition Editor with eMeals, joins PSL over Zoom to talk all things macaroni & cheese with the National Mac & Cheese Day observation coming up later this week on Wednesday, July 14.

Crawford shares some clever ideas incorporating the comfort food favorite---like making little burgers while using small, sliced squares of mac & cheese for the bun! The recipe for Mac ‘n Cheese Sliders is HERE . She also demos how to make a delicious, more decadent version of the pasta dish by adding mushrooms and brie cheese. The recipe for Mushroom-Brie Mac ‘n Cheese is HERE.

eMeals is a meal planning, meal prepping service. The slogan is “Less Stress, More Dinners”. Registered dietitians plan the meals but since they can’t cook dinner for you, they can plan and send your grocery list to your favorite store for pickup or delivery. Viewers are invited to start a two-week trial with a discount.

eMeals (WEBSITE) / FACEBOOK

