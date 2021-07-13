Overnight fire damages two Moline homes, injures firefighter

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A fire that broke out Monday night damaged two Moline homes and sent a firefighter to the hospital, according to the Moline Fire Department.

Around 11:11 p.m., the fire department was dispatched to a fire in the 300 block of 8th Street.

Firefighters found two homes less than four feet apart actively burning, the fire department said in a media release. The fire department said the involved homes are a duplex occupied by one person and a single-family home occupied by two people and a pet.

According to the release, early reports from bystanders indicated that a neighbor had noticed the fire, called 911, and immediately began to notify the occupants of both homes, allowing all residents to escape unharmed.

According to the release, it took firefighters about 90 minutes to extinguish the fire, and efforts for salvage, overhaul, and search for fire extension lasted about three hours.

According to the release, both homes are uninhabitable at this time, and the American Red Cross is assisting the residents. An estimate of the damages was unable Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The fire department was assisted by the Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, the Moline Police Department, Moline Second Alarmers, and Mid-American Energy Company.

