Phone lines down for City of Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The phone lines are down at Muscatine City Hall and several other city buildings including the Muscatine Public Works Department. The outage is being investigated.

If you need to reach someone at Muscatine City Hall, you’re asked to visit the city’s website http://www.muscatineiowa.gov under the CONTACT US section in the Helpful Links at the bottom of the home page. You can also private message the the city on is Facebook page.

The city will issue a notice when phone service has been restored.

