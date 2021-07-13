QC Paws shelter offering $10 pet adoption special through July 19

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Paula Sands Live welcomes Sam Wiley from Rock Island County Animal Care & Control to the show over Zoom as she introduces the audience to a little black & white baby kitten (still unnamed!) who is looking for a forever home. She has siblings with similar markings that are all as sweet as she is and all need a loving family.

One of the topics discussed is the $10 adoption special through July 19. It is just $10 now to adopt adult cats or dogs. For comparison, it is normally $100 to adopt an adult animal and $150 to adopt a pet between the ages of 6 months to one year old. With the money saved, new pet owners can afford to fully stock the home with new necessities including food and extra treats!

If you have questions about other animals (the shelter is FULL of dogs right now) at the shelter, you are advised to fill out an online application. and call with questions. Please stop in to visit, too.

Rock Island County Animal Care & Control or QCPaws.org / 4001 78th Avenue / Moline, IL / Phone: (309) 558-DOGS (3647) / FOLLOW ON FACEBOOK

