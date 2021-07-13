Quad Cities veterinary hospital impacted by industry-wide staffing shortages

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Staffing shortages in the veterinary industry are impacting the Quad Cities and surrounding areas. Last week the Animal Emergency Center (AEC) was temporarily closed for two days due to a shortage in staffing.

“It is the perfect storm. There’s burnout because of the hours. There’s burnout because of the increased caseload that we’re seeing,” Kathie Oberman said, the Hospital Administrator at the AEC.

Oberman said turnover is high in the emergency vet industry due to the emotional, physical, and mental impacts as well. The pandemic magnified those factors as shelters saw an influx of adoptions and vet clinics across the board transitioned to curbside care.

“That just exponentially increased this stress level of everyone. The public for their pet and also the veterinary industry for not being able to provide that service because we’re now short-staffed trying to do the same amount of job,” she said. “Veterinary services were going curbside. A lot of local clinics went curbside. That slows down the process of being able to see as many pets within a time frame you normally would.”

Emergency vet hospitals have close relationships with clinics in the Quad Cities area. When facilities like the AEC have to temporarily close, vet clinics can feel the impact the following day, or people have to travel further to receive immediate emergency care.

“We definitely feel the pinch, for sure,” Marshall Dismer said, the Office Manager at Furever Family Veterinary Care Center, “When patients are going in overnight to the AEC, without that failsafe, without that safety net, they’re forced to wait until the morning so our phone starts ringing the second that we open up.”

Dismer also said good talent is hard to come by.

“Where we’re really feeling the squeeze is actually with staffing. It’s slim pickings out there for certified vet techs, for doctors, for veterinarians it’s tough to find good people who are here willing to help,” he said, “Here at Forever Family we’re thankful to have a fantastic team that we’re here for the right reasons because we care about animals. We care about our patients, but that is really where we’re seeing the struggle.”

According to Oberman, staff shortages aren’t just happening in the Quad Cities.

“Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, West Peoria, and it’s just a repeat of everything that we’re going through. They’re going through the exact same thing.”

As far as solutions, in addition to filling the need for more staffing, Oberman said patience and understanding are key.

“They’re stressed. No one wants to come to the ER. Many times I think there’s some guilt associated with it,” she said when describing various instances of reasons people may need emergency help, from accidents to pets not receiving the vaccine for diseases they now have. “They’re in a very high stress, high trauma state when they come to our facility and now we’re telling them there’s an excess of a wait time and that just pushes them over the edge.”

For pet owners Oberman recommends the following:

Have a plan: Prepare for worst-case scenarios and have conversations on what you can and can’t afford before acquiring a pet

Establish Relationships: Establish a relationship with a veterinarian for exams, check-ups, and protocols for vaccines so if something were to happen with your pet down the line, there’s a doctor who’s familiar with the animal and its needs.

Don’t Wait: When your pet is ill or injured, seek help immediately and don’t wait until it becomes an emergency.

“The old saying is ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” she said.

