Rock Island County Health Dept. on Zach Johnson COVID-19 Positivity, “This can affect anybody”

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Less than 24 hours before stepping off the course at TPC Deere Run at the John Deere Classic, Zach Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a report by ESPN, Johnson got his COVID test prior to boarding a charter flight from the JDC to the British Open this weekend. If he had gotten on the charter flight after testing positive, the other 16 JDC golfers on the flight would have been forced to withdraw from the Open.

The Rock Island County Health Dept. said while Johnson’s positive test is unfortunate, it does serve as an important reminder.

“Whenever someone who is high profile has tested positive it’s just a reminder that this can affect anybody and the timing of this is a good reminder that covid is not completely over,” RICHD’s Janet Hill said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.