Rust Belt brewery hosts “Books ‘N Brews” benefit on Thursday for new East Moline library

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Midwest Ale Works invites viewers to enjoy some craft beer in their taproom while supporting the East Moline Public Library. The Books ‘N Brews fundraiser is Thursday, July 15, from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the brewery in the Rust Belt. Watch the segment to see drawings of the brand new beautiful, state-of-the-art library set to open in or around February, 2022.

Steve Sears from MAW and Marcia Lintz from the East Moline Public Library join the Paula Sands Live show in-studio to share the fun details of the benefit including the release of a beer appropriately named “Dewey Decim-ALE”! Festivities will include live music from the YoYos from 6-8 p.m., food available for purchase from Jennie’s Boxcar, and numerous raffles. The event is sponsored by The Friends of East Moline Public Library. People are invited to become members of the group at the event.

Midwest Ale Works / 537 12TH AVE / EAST MOLINE, IL 61244 / (309) 751-4600

East Moline Public Library / 740 16th Avenue / East Moline, IL 61244 / 309-755-9614 /

Posted by FRIENDs Of The East Moline Public Library on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

