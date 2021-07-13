Some sunshine today, but storms return late Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- We are starting the morning off with some fog and patchy drizzle, but overall we will see clouds clear out for the first time a few days later this morning. The break from the cloudiness won’t last long as clouds will develop again this afternoon leading to a few showers east of the QC. Highs today will return to the 80s for the first time since last week. On Wednesday our attention will turn to an approaching cold front that will set up a series of storm clusters Wednesday night into Thursday. It appears the strongest storms and heaviest rain stays north of the area, but depending on how things play out tomorrow morning there could be a southerly shift. Any way you look at it the front will roll through very early Thursday morning leading to widespread showers and storms, some strong. Showers will keep us to the 70s and 80s on Thursday before we dry things out for the weekend. Highs will return to the mid 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Becoming sunny this morning. High: 83º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 66º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Evening showers and storms. High: 87º.

