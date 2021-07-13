Advertisement

Two charged following Rock Island gunfire incident Monday

Police arrested Faisal Muglang, 23, of Silvis, on one count of reckless discharge of a firearm,...
Police arrested Faisal Muglang, 23, of Silvis, on one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison, and Zaire Yusuf, 20, of Moline, on one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.(Rock Island Police Department/KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Two men face charges following a gunfire incident in Rock Island Monday, the police department said.

Rock Island police responded around 2:28 p.m. Monday to the 1400 block of 13th, where they located a vehicle with a bullet hole.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the shooter and the vehicle involved in the incident, police said in a media release.

Suspect information was broadcast to local police agencies, and detectives from the Moline Police Department located the involved vehicle, which four people occupied.

A handgun was found inside the vehicle, according to the release.

Rock Island police detectives later searched a home in Silvis and recovered additional firearms.

Police arrested Faisal W. Muglang, 23, of Silvis, on one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison, and Zaire Yusuf, 20, of Moline, on one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.

Muglang and Yusuf were being held in the Rock Island County jail on a $25,000 and $50,000 bond, respectively.

They both have a preliminary hearing July 27.

At the time of his arrest, Yusufk was out on bond in a pending aggravated battery case in Rock Island County, court records show.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport man killed in Clinton County rollover crash
FILE
One person dead after car accident on bridge
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
In appeal, Bahena Rivera defense claims new suspect in Mollie Tibbetts murder
Travis Fulton, 44, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, was facing federal child pornography...
Jail inmate dies by suicide after agreeing to plead guilty
Lisa Studer says she can't drink coffee anymore after having COVID-19 and losing her sense of...
Quad Cities women experiencing loss of taste and smell months after having COVID-19

Latest News

Rock Island County Board
Rock Island County Board Chairman recommends 3 new board members
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM Thursday 7.14.21
Rock Island County Health Dept. on Zach Johnson COVID-19 Positivity, “This can affect anybody”
Rock Island County Health Dept. on Zach Johnson COVID-19 Positivity, “This can affect anybody”
A heavy police presence can be seen on College Avenue in Davenport Friday evening.
Davenport police release name of man fatally shot Friday