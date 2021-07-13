Two charged following Rock Island gunfire incident Monday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Two men face charges following a gunfire incident in Rock Island Monday, the police department said.

Rock Island police responded around 2:28 p.m. Monday to the 1400 block of 13th, where they located a vehicle with a bullet hole.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the shooter and the vehicle involved in the incident, police said in a media release.

Suspect information was broadcast to local police agencies, and detectives from the Moline Police Department located the involved vehicle, which four people occupied.

A handgun was found inside the vehicle, according to the release.

Rock Island police detectives later searched a home in Silvis and recovered additional firearms.

Police arrested Faisal W. Muglang, 23, of Silvis, on one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison, and Zaire Yusuf, 20, of Moline, on one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.

Muglang and Yusuf were being held in the Rock Island County jail on a $25,000 and $50,000 bond, respectively.

They both have a preliminary hearing July 27.

At the time of his arrest, Yusufk was out on bond in a pending aggravated battery case in Rock Island County, court records show.

