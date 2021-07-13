Advertisement

A Very Vintage Market is a one-day extravaganza July 17 in historic downtown Burlington

Outdoor shopping and food from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

“Junkers” and “pickers”, mark you calendar! Beautiful and historic downtown Burlington will be hosting A Very Vintage Market for one day only this weekend on Saturday, July 17. This event is the perfect place for shoppers and vendors to share their passion to reuse, remake, and restyle.

PSL guests, Amy Moyner, Downtown Partners, and Dustin Roth, Greater Burlington Partnership, provide viewers with all the details about A Very Vintage Market and the Greater Burlington Partnership. This weekend’s OUTDOOR event will feature over 100 vendors selling antique and vintage décor, repurposed, re-imagined, or up-cycled items, handcrafted goods, architectural salvage, primitive and farmhouse accents, as well as local food (tenderloins, lemon shake-ups, kettlecorn, pizza, ice cream and other festival eats). It’s happening on July 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. The location of vendors is all along Jefferson Street.

Greater Burlington Partnership / RiverPark Place 610 N. 4th Street / Ste. 200 / Burlington, Iowa 52601 / 319-752-6365 / info@greaterburlington.com

A Very Vintage Market on FACEBOOK

These are the vendors you can expect find on the 500 block of Jefferson Street in Downtown Burlington! 😊 Aunt Nancy's...

Posted by A Very Vintage Market on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

