Advertisement

5 members of Texas family arrested in connection with Capitol riot

Five members of a Texas family were arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol in January.
Five members of a Texas family were arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol in January.(Source: Justice Department via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – With the help of social media, five family members in Texas have been arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol in January.

Footage from inside the Capitol shows the family dressed from head to toe in camouflage.

The Justice Department said Thomas Munn was encouraging people on social media to travel to Washington, D.C.

The day before the Jan. 6 riot, the family drove from Texas to the Capitol, according to court documents.

The sixth family member was a minor and is not being charged or identified.

After the riot, the family continued to discuss on social media their day of showing support for former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors highlighted it was ultimately a Facebook photo and some videos that led investigators to the family.

The Munns are each charged with four federal crimes, including disorderly conduct inside the Capitol.

More than 530 people have been charged in connection to the Capitol attack.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence can be seen on College Avenue in Davenport Friday evening.
Davenport police release name of man fatally shot Friday
KWIK SHOP ROBBERY
Davenport police investigate armed robbery at East Locust Street convenience store
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM Thursday 7.14.21
A fire that broke out Monday night damaged two Moline homes and sent a firefighter to the...
Overnight fire damages two Moline homes, injures firefighter

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden meets Democrats at Capitol to firm up support for spending
This May 25, 2021, file photo shows a U.S. Passport cover in Washington. Americans hoping to...
Going abroad? US government says passport waits top 3 months
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar...
US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military
Cedar Rapids man training for 10,000 days straight
Man’s workouts hit 10,000 consecutive days