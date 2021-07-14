Advertisement

Amtrak passenger trains to resume full service July 19 in Illinois

State officials in Illinois announce state-supported Amtrak passenger trains will resume full service in July. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the Lincoln Service, Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr and the Illini/Saluki state-supported Amtrak trains will resume full service on July 19.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Ill. (KWQC) - State officials in Illinois announce state-supported Amtrak passenger trains will resume full service in July.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the Lincoln Service, Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr and the Illini/Saluki state-supported Amtrak trains will resume full service on July 19.

“Service levels had been reduced by half due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” officials said in a release. “With the resumption of a full schedule, there will be five daily roundtrips between Chicago and St. Louis (including the Amtrak national Texas Eagle), two daily roadtrips between Chicago and Quincy, and three daily roundtrips between Chicago and Carbondale (including the Amtrak national City of New Orleans).”

The following services will be restored:

  • Lincoln Service, between Chicago & St. Louis, with intermediate stops, including Normal and Springfield
    • Trains 301 and 305 departing from Chicago
    • Trains 302 and 304 departing from St. Louis
  • Illini/Saluki Line, between Chicago and Carbondale, with intermediate stops, including Champaign
    • Trains 391 departing from Chicago and 392 departing from Carbondale

Tickets for Amtrak trains can be purchased at amtrak.com/midwest for travel beginning July 19.

