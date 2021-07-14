Advertisement

Bridge replacement in Bettendorf to shut portion of Indiana Ave. ‘for several months’

Work on Indiana Avenue in Bettendorf will be partially closed to all thru traffic starting on July 15. Continuing “for several months”, officials say on Indiana Avenue just east of 230th Avenue, will be closed for a bridge replacement over Spencer Creek. (File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Work on Indiana Avenue in Bettendorf will be partially closed to all thru traffic starting on July 15.

Continuing “for several months”, officials say on Indiana Avenue just east of 230th Avenue, will be closed for a bridge replacement over Spencer Creek.

Local residents along Indiana Avenue will have local access and officials say that will remain open at all times.

Traffic will be detoured via Middle Road, Forest Grove Drive and Wells Ferry Road.

