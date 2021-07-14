Davenport holds quarterly Good Neighbor Project meeting, with focus on getting community in touch with resources

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the good neighbor project page, over two dozen Davenport neighborhoods are registered for the project. On Tuesday, community leaders and members gathered at Saint Ambrose for the quarter Good Neighbor Project meeting, with Family Resources Tee Leshoure being the keynote speaker.

“My goal today was to make sure the community was aware of the services and programming that family resources offer,” Leshoure said.

In the crowd Tuesday was Joice Miller, the head of the Van Buren Park neighbor association, said the project helps build communities and keep people safe.

“I like it because I like to know my neighbors, I have learned more from my neighbors in the last year even though we were kind of hunkered down,” Miller said, “We had a shooting in our neighborhood, not just an argument between people, and within just a couple of minutes we had a neighborhood phone tree and you call one person and they call two people right down the line and within a couple of minutes we had everyone in their houses, doors locked, everybody was safe.”

“We offer advocacy, we offer crisis response, we are co-located for OP’s, and other things- order protections, excuse me, and things like that,” Leshoure said.

You can find out more about Family Resources programs here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.