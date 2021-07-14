Advertisement

Davenport holds quarterly Good Neighbor Project meeting, with focus on getting community in touch with resources

The next meeting is set for September
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the good neighbor project page, over two dozen Davenport neighborhoods are registered for the project. On Tuesday, community leaders and members gathered at Saint Ambrose for the quarter Good Neighbor Project meeting, with Family Resources Tee Leshoure being the keynote speaker.

“My goal today was to make sure the community was aware of the services and programming that family resources offer,” Leshoure said.

In the crowd Tuesday was Joice Miller, the head of the Van Buren Park neighbor association, said the project helps build communities and keep people safe.

“I like it because I like to know my neighbors, I have learned more from my neighbors in the last year even though we were kind of hunkered down,” Miller said, “We had a shooting in our neighborhood, not just an argument between people, and within just a couple of minutes we had a neighborhood phone tree and you call one person and they call two people right down the line and within a couple of minutes we had everyone in their houses, doors locked, everybody was safe.”

“We offer advocacy, we offer crisis response, we are co-located for OP’s, and other things- order protections, excuse me, and things like that,” Leshoure said.

You can find out more about Family Resources programs here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport man killed in Clinton County rollover crash
FILE
One person dead after car accident on bridge
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
In appeal, Bahena Rivera defense claims new suspect in Mollie Tibbetts murder
Travis Fulton, 44, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, was facing federal child pornography...
Jail inmate dies by suicide after agreeing to plead guilty
A heavy police presence can be seen on College Avenue in Davenport Friday evening.
Davenport police release name of man fatally shot Friday

Latest News

Catalytic converter thefts “rampant” with Quad City auto businesses
Scrap metal thefts “rampant” amongst Quad City auto businesses
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM Thursday 7.14.21
Police arrested Faisal Muglang, 23, of Silvis, on one count of reckless discharge of a firearm,...
Two charged following Rock Island gunfire incident Monday
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Workers remove boat for inquiry in Adventureland water ride accident