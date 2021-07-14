Davenport mayor holds monthly community listening session

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Mayor Mike Matson held his monthly Community Listening Session at the Roosevelt Community Center in West Davenport Monday evening.

About 30 people attended the meeting and the conversation reached a variety of topics including calls for affordable housing, better construction and infrastructure, reduced crime, and stopping fireworks in the city.

The meeting lasted about an hour and a half. On the topic of crime, Mayor Matson said the city continues to step up efforts to combat violent crime around the city.

“We’ve been getting after some people lately. There’s some people going to jail lately. We’re getting after it pretty good,” Mayor Matson said.

He encourages community members to reach out to city officials with concerns or feedback so they can be addressed.

The next community listening session is expected to be held at the Lincoln Center next month but a specific date has not been confirmed.

