FBI needs help identifying man regarding child sexual exploitation case

(KWQC) - Do you recognize this man?

Officials with the FBI need help from the public identifying this man after officials say he was involved in a child sexual exploitation case.

According to a release, officials say the man pictured above “may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.”

Officials say initial video of the man, who the FBI is referring to as John Doe 44, shows him with a child and it was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February of 2021. The data embedded in the video files indicated the files were produced prior to 2018.

“John Doe 44 is described as a White male with light brown hair and wearing a navy-blue t-shirt,” officials said. “He is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the year.”

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

