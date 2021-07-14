Genesis holds mock trauma drill to interest students in health care, facing staffing shortage

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System is looking to fill hundreds of positions and hoping to attract high schoolers to the medical field with a ‘mock trauma’ drill. Genesis officials say the health system has over 400 open positions in the QCA.

The ‘mock trauma’ drill gave teens hands-on experience in different areas of the hospital including the trauma room, ambulance, and the MedForce landing pad.

“We try to keep it as real as possible,” says training camp coordinator, Cheryl Johnson.

The training comes as Genesis is facing staffing shortages, with 204 openings just at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

“We need nurses. We need nurses, technical positions, CNA’s, respiratory therapists, almost every specialty within the hospital needs people right now. So, this is one way to get out there and show students that this might be something they would be interested in and we hope they come and work for us too,” says Johnson.

Students say getting involved in healthcare now is a way to eventually help fill the need.

“There is just more of a need for nurses and I just want to help fill that role and save lives and do my part,” says Andrew Ransford, a student at the simulation. “If I was in the same situation as the patient I would want people to help me and not be understaffed. I want to help people and treat them as I would want to be treated.”

“There’s always going to be a need for nurses so that’s also something that really draws me to it,” says student Anna Dickman.

According to the hospital, 153 positions are open for registered nurses are open throughout the health system. Genesis is offering sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 for certain RN nursing positions and shifts. Patient care tech positions have sign-on bonuses of $1,500.

