Advertisement

Genesis holds mock trauma drill to interest students in health care, facing staffing shortage

By Marci Clark
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System is looking to fill hundreds of positions and hoping to attract high schoolers to the medical field with a ‘mock trauma’ drill. Genesis officials say the health system has over 400 open positions in the QCA.

The ‘mock trauma’ drill gave teens hands-on experience in different areas of the hospital including the trauma room, ambulance, and the MedForce landing pad.

“We try to keep it as real as possible,” says training camp coordinator, Cheryl Johnson.

The training comes as Genesis is facing staffing shortages, with 204 openings just at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

“We need nurses. We need nurses, technical positions, CNA’s, respiratory therapists, almost every specialty within the hospital needs people right now. So, this is one way to get out there and show students that this might be something they would be interested in and we hope they come and work for us too,” says Johnson.

Students say getting involved in healthcare now is a way to eventually help fill the need.

“There is just more of a need for nurses and I just want to help fill that role and save lives and do my part,” says Andrew Ransford, a student at the simulation. “If I was in the same situation as the patient I would want people to help me and not be understaffed. I want to help people and treat them as I would want to be treated.”

“There’s always going to be a need for nurses so that’s also something that really draws me to it,” says student Anna Dickman.

According to the hospital, 153 positions are open for registered nurses are open throughout the health system. Genesis is offering sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 for certain RN nursing positions and shifts. Patient care tech positions have sign-on bonuses of $1,500.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case
A heavy police presence can be seen on College Avenue in Davenport Friday evening.
Davenport police release name of man fatally shot Friday
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM Thursday 7.14.21
KWIK SHOP ROBBERY
Davenport police investigate armed robbery at East Locust Street convenience store
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying

Latest News

Genesis facing staffing shortages
Genesis facing staffing shortages
Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess talks about a plane crash that left at least two people...
Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Reiss talks about fatal plane crash Wednesday afternoon
At least two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, the...
Sheriff: At least two dead in plane crash in Muscatine
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021,...
Sentencing delayed in Bahena Rivera trial; new motion filed