Registered dietitian, Katie Schaeffer, returns to PSL for two segments during today’s episode. During this second interview, Schaeffer gives viewers a primer on why we should eat more avocados. Avocados provide healthy fats and myriad vitamins and minerals to a dish including the featured recipe for Stuffed Avocados. Katie also shares her secret packet of spices for an easy-to-prep guacamole.

In the earlier segment, she gave an overview on the versatility and nutritious qualities of walnuts--plus featured a Dark Chocolate Oatmeal Walnut Cookie (with recipe). Schaeffer represents Hy-Vee as a nutrition expert promoting healthy eating throughout the community. She is a member of the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics.

Health Benefits of California Avocados :

California avocados have “California” indicated on the label.

Over 75% of the fat in avocados is unsaturated (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats), making them a great substitute for foods high in saturated fat.

Avocados contribute nearly 20 vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients, including folate, vitamin K, riboflavin, potassium, niacin, vitamin B6, manganese and iron, to name just a few.

Antioxidants found in avocados can help protect cells from free radical damage. A few of the antioxidants found in avocados include beta-carotene (promoting eye health), lutein (also promoting eye health), lycopene (can help protect against cancer), selenium (important for heart health), and vitamins A (eye health), C (immune boosting) and E (beneficial for skin and hair).

Consuming avocados as part of a balanced diet can help manage blood sugar levels. Consider pairing avocados with sources of carbohydrates such as potatoes to help slow down the digestion of the carbs.

Five Reasons to Eat California Avocados:

1. Good Fat. Avocados contain monounsaturated fat, a fat that helps promote heart and brain health.

2. Fiber. One-third of an avocado provides 3 grams of fiber, a good source for any diet.

3. Potassium. Avocados are high in potassium, which may help reduce blood pressure.

4. Easy To Use. Sliced, diced, smashed, stuffed or whole; avocados are great for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

5. Baking Swap. Try replacing one-half of the butter or oil in baking recipes with an equal amount of mashed, ripe avocados. Reduce baking temperature by 25 degrees.

Selection and Prep:

Be sure to wash avocados before cutting into them.

When selecting an avocado, aim for a texture that feels similar to a baked potato.

To ripen a California avocado, place the fruit in a paper bag with an apple, banana or kiwi for two to five days at room temperature. (These fruits accelerate the process by giving off ethylene, a natural hormone that promotes ripening.) When the avocados yield to gentle pressure, they are ready

HELPFUL TIP: Peeling instead of scooping an avocado can help to get the most out of it, and will also help you access the darkest green part closest to the skin (which has the most nutritional value).

Serves 8

4 tbsp + 4 tsp Hy-Vee Select olive oil

3 tbsp fresh lime juice

3 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

2 tsp Hy-Vee honey

½ tsp Hy-Vee Dijon mustard

¼ tsp Hy-Vee salt

1/8 tsp cayenne

4 cups shredded lettuce

1 cup shredded carrots

1 (15-oz) can Hy-Vee black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup Hy-Vee chunky salsa

1 tsp ground cumin

¾ cup fresh or frozen corn

4 medium fresh California avocados, halved and seeded

4 tbsp Hy-Vee traditional feta crumbles

1. Preheat grill for direct cooking to medium-high heat.

2. For salad, whisk together 4 tablespoons olive oil, lime juice, cilantro, honey, mustard, salt and cayenne. Toss in lettuce and carrots; set aside.

3. In medium cast iron skillet, combine beans, salsa and cumin. Place skillet over heat; cook on uncovered grill until mixture bubbles, about 5 minutes. Stir in corn; cook until heated through and no excess liquid remains.

4. Meanwhile, brush cut sides of each avocado half with ½ teaspoon olive oil; place cut side down on grill; grill for 2-3 minutes or until grill marks appear.

5. Fill avocado halves with black bean mixture and top with feta. Serve with prepared salad.

Nutrition Facts: 340 calories per serving, Total Fat: 25g, Saturated Fat: 4g, Trans Fat: 0g, Cholesterol 25mg, Sodium 550mg, Total Carbs: 26g, Dietary Fiber 12g, Total Sugars: 6g, Protein: 6g

Recipe Source: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/stuffed-avocados

