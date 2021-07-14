DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Maddox Makes started as a way for a mother to involve her non-verbal autistic son named Maddox into her passion for DIY and crafting. When she gave him some paint and a brush for the first time, she was quite uncertain as to what would transpire. Maddox became immersed into painting and seemingly enjoyed it. This evolved into his mother crafting his creations into becoming keepsakes.

Stevi Oliver, Mom to Maddox, joins PSL to tell the story and invite viewers to support her mission to help other special needs kids/people to discover life and job skills. Maddox is now 12 years old and enjoys creating art because of the calming, sensory experience. Stevi turns his artwork (and the creations of others) into wearable items---mostly jewelry.

To purchase items and support Maddox Makes, you can join a private Facebook Group called Maddox Makes or visit the website MaddoxMakes.bigcartel.com. A portion of the sales goes to Maddox to set up a trust for financial support that he will need throughout his life and other funds go toward sending out guest artist kits so they can raise money for their individual needs.

