Advertisement

Maddox Makes

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Maddox Makes started as a way for a mother to involve her non-verbal autistic son named Maddox into her passion for DIY and crafting. When she gave him some paint and a brush for the first time, she was quite uncertain as to what would transpire. Maddox became immersed into painting and seemingly enjoyed it. This evolved into his mother crafting his creations into becoming keepsakes.

Stevi Oliver, Mom to Maddox, joins PSL to tell the story and invite viewers to support her mission to help other special needs kids/people to discover life and job skills. Maddox is now 12 years old and enjoys creating art because of the calming, sensory experience. Stevi turns his artwork (and the creations of others) into wearable items---mostly jewelry.

To purchase items and support Maddox Makes, you can join a private Facebook Group called Maddox Makes or visit the website MaddoxMakes.bigcartel.com. A portion of the sales goes to Maddox to set up a trust for financial support that he will need throughout his life and other funds go toward sending out guest artist kits so they can raise money for their individual needs.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence can be seen on College Avenue in Davenport Friday evening.
Davenport police release name of man fatally shot Friday
KWIK SHOP ROBBERY
Davenport police investigate armed robbery at East Locust Street convenience store
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM Thursday 7.14.21
A fire that broke out Monday night damaged two Moline homes and sent a firefighter to the...
Overnight fire damages two Moline homes, injures firefighter

Latest News

90 yr old involved in every RAGBRAI
Margaret on RAGBRAI
Meet Mako
Orthopaedic Specialists is first in the Quad Cities to use robotic joint replacement technologies
Meet Mako
Orthopaedic Specialists first in the Quad Cities MAKO SmartRobotic joint replacement surgeries
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case